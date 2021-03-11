Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.22

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.