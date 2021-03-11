Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $270.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $313.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.45.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $225.21 on Monday. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,019,478.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,650 shares of company stock worth $42,412,557 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $25,427,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,848,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

