DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun Sells 2,886 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $144,415.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $49.77 on Thursday. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $975.24 million, a PE ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

