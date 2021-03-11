DePay Reaches Market Cap of $12.47 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, DePay has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. DePay has a market cap of $12.47 million and approximately $97,763.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $4.12 or 0.00007270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.81 or 0.00512882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00065075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00054621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00072175 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.36 or 0.00564988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00074413 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,649 coins.

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars.

