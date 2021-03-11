Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$1.32. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 1,353,140 shares.

DML has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$933.25 million and a P/E ratio of -47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$68,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,583.50. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$145,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at C$759,049. Insiders sold 259,500 shares of company stock worth $233,991 over the last quarter.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

