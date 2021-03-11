Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.16

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.16 and last traded at $85.65, with a volume of 9033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.35.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
