Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.16

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.16 and last traded at $85.65, with a volume of 9033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

