Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.86. Approximately 589,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,029,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Delek US by 74.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Delek US by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Delek US by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $401,000.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

