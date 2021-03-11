Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s previous close.

DCTH has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $77.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 7,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 43.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.