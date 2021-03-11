Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $409.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 88,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

