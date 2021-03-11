Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $414.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

