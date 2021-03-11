DeFi Yield Protocol Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for about $3.58 or 0.00006360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and $555,469.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.06 or 0.00520048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00054984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00071549 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.69 or 0.00538915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00074725 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,145,009 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

