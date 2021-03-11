Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Citigroup

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.20.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock opened at $361.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $363.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.