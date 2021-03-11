Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $375.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Deere & Company traded as high as $366.00 and last traded at $362.13, with a volume of 12323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $361.22.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

