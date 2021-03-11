DeepBrain Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $8.35 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $987,104.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.97 or 0.00505484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00064590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00052165 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.60 or 0.00706706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00054043 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DBC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

