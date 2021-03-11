Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 11th total of 101,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Datasea stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) by 213.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Datasea worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTSS opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. Datasea has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

About Datasea

Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.

