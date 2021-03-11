DATA (DTA) Price Hits $0.0010

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One DATA token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $11.84 million and approximately $740,530.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATA has traded up 35.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00053051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.71 or 0.00729523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.