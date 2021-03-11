Darren Wilson Sells 4,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,817. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Darren Wilson sold 15,366 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $422,565.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth $207,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EVOP. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

