DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $19.68 on Thursday. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $159.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Aegis raised their price target on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.85.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

