Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.71 and a 200-day moving average of $116.34. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $144.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -148.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.