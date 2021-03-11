Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

