Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 14,706 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

