Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Shares of ODFL opened at $218.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.85 and a 200 day moving average of $200.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $227.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

