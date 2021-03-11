Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.