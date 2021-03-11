Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 68,400 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

