Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 49,900 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,068 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

