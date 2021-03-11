Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.49 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DADA traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. 71,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $61.27.

DADA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

