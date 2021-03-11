Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Issues Earnings Results

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

DADA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

