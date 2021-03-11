Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of DADA traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,320. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.62. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $61.27.

DADA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

