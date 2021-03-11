Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Announces Earnings Results

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.49), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on DADA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

