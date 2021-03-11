D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom Sells 5,500 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,499. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

