D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom Sells 5,500 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,499. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
