D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce $2.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $10.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $12.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

NYSE:DHI opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

