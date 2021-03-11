Cytosorbents Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.88 million, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after buying an additional 68,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

