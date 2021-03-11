CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $12.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CBAY opened at $4.71 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.