Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Trading 19.2% Higher

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) traded up 19.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.21. 1,072,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 855,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,710,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,057,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.