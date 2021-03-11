CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.
Shares of CYBR stock opened at $141.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average of $127.87. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.72 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after purchasing an additional 802,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,980,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth approximately $16,035,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after buying an additional 141,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
