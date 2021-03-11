CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $141.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average of $127.87. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.72 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after purchasing an additional 802,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,980,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth approximately $16,035,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after buying an additional 141,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.