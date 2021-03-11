CVS Health Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,948. The company has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

