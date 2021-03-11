Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.24.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $273.13 on Thursday. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $274.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

