Cummins (CMI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cummins (NYSE: CMI) recently:

3/10/2021 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

3/8/2021 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $238.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

2/11/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $246.00 to $281.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $239.00 to $243.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $275.00.

2/5/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $277.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $258.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $251.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Cummins is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cummins stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,543. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $274.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

