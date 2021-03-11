Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Announces Earnings Results

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%.

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

