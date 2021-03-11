Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 653 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,056. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

