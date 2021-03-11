Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. TRB Advisors LP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $343.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,107. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.02. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

