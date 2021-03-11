Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 78,246 Shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 104.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,246 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,301. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87.

