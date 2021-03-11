Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 8,037 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $170.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,060. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

