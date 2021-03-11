Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Truist

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target upped by Truist from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $112.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,857,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

