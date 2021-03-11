CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 461,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 615,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

CTIC has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

The company has a market cap of $248.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,871 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

