CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSRLF remained flat at $$4.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. CSR has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.29.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for homes and commercial buildings in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Cemintel fiber cement, Himmel interior systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, and CSR Inclose systems; energy and roofing solutions comprising Bradford and Martini insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

