Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.56 billion and $308.54 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.13 or 0.00701800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00066427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,143,835,615 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

