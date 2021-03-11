Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Up 10.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares were up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $75.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cryoport traded as high as $54.83 and last traded at $53.58. Approximately 664,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 755,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 435.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,822 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

