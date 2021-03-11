Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) CFO Sells $753,650.00 in Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.73.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

