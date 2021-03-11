Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

CCRN opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.29 million, a P/E ratio of -25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.